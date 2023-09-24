‘Turn pain into purpose': Family marks 2 years since woman's killing by working to prevent domestic violence

Sunday marks two years since Moyonna Tillman was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Clinton, Maryland.

Tillman’s loved ones marked the somber day by holding an event in her honor as they continue to advocate for families who have gone through similar tragedies.

Tillman was just 24 years old when her life was tragically cut short in a case of domestic violence. Now, her family runs a foundation in her honor aimed at preventing domestic violence.

Tillman had a promising life ahead of her. She had a candle business and was making plans to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

On September 24, 2021, that all changed. Police say she was shot and killed outside her home by her boyfriend James Kirkland. He later shot and killed himself, police said.

In the wake of the unspeakable tragedy, Tillman’s family their advocacy work. They raise money for victims of domestic violence and provide mental health resources to those who might not be able to afford it.

The Moyonna C. Tillman Foundation hosted a conversation on Sunday at Ardmore Park in Springdale, which Tillman grew up visiting.

While the pain of losing her will never go away, advocating for others makes things a little easier.

“There are different ways to work through grief, turn pain into purpose and to show your love and support, and to continue the legacy for your loved one that is no longer here,” said Moyonna’s aunt, Ashleigh Taylor. “That’s what the foundation is doing. These are definitely things that Moyonna and her spirit would have wanted to do.”

Moyonna’s family says communication is key in cases of abusive or violent relationships.

If you feel like a loved one might be going through a similar situation, it’s best to reach out try and talk with them. The Moyonna C. Tillman Foundation shares resources on its website and Instagram.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.