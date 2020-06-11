Tune In — Inequality in America: A Call to Action

What to Know News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will lead a panel discussion on racism and policing, including brutality, policies and community involvement

Tune in Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

The live stream can be viewed in the video player at the top of this article beginning at 7:30 p.m. The screen will go to black during commercial breaks

The protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have sparked important conversations about systemic racism and the impact on Black Americans.

News4 is working for you Thursday night with a special broadcast: "Inequality in America: A Call to Action."

News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will lead a panel discussion on racism and policing, including brutality, policies and community involvement. The panelists will provide insights and answers to viewer questions.

Panelists will include: