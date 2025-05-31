Trump's military parade could cause $16 million in damages

Preparations are underway for President Donald Trump's military parade on June 14, but some are worried about the cost.

U.S. Military leaders told NBC News it's going to cost upwards of $16 million to repair the streets in the nation's capital after the fanfare. The figure is a part of an estimated $45 million price tag for the parade.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The event, which falls on Trump’s 79th birthday, is set to bring in thousands of soldiers from around the country, and multiple military tanks, several dozen military fighting vehicles along with helicopters will all be in the parade.

But some D.C. natives and tourists told News4 while they’re happy about the parade, they're concerned about the damage to streets and the dollar figure.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I think morale in the military is pretty low, so having a parade is a good thing,” one man said. “Because it coincides with the birthday, that's not really a big problem, but the military parade is a good idea. But again, the cost is a little bit too excessive”

Trump defended the cause, telling Meet the Press in an interview earlier this month that it was, “Peanuts compared to the value of doing it. We have the greatest missiles and army tanks in the world, and we're going to celebrate.”

The Army said it is preparing for potential harm to streets and will have several measures in place to avoid the damage.