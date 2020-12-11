Trump Supporters Set to March in DC Again This Weekend

More marches in support of President Donald Trump are expected to bring large crowds to D.C. this weekend.

The Million MAGA March and Women for America First are among the groups planning to rally, according to event permits issued to those organizations by the National Park Service.

In total, those two groups said they're expecting thousands of supporters to attend, according to the permits.

A permit for a Women for America First rally says the group is expecting 15,000 people to gather starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for an event featuring speakers that begins on Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to the exterior of the Supreme Court before concluding with more speeches and wrapping up around 3:30 p.m.

The permit for Saturday's Million MAGA March says organizers are expecting 500 people at and around the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument. The permit was issued for a demonstration on "election integrity" and Second Amendment rights from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The demonstrations will come less than a month after similar events, during which participants protested election results they said were fraudulent.

That evening, the night of Nov. 14, some violent clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters erupted on downtown streets. Dozens of people were arrested, and two police officers were injured, according to the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Police responded to numerous reports of fights, and one person was stabbed in a fight that police said was related to the protests.

Ahead of this weekend's marches, expect some street closures and parking restrictions.

Street Closures

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from about 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to a release from D.C. police: "The decision to restrict vehicles will be based upon public safety and if safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence."

• Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

• Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW

• K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• I Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• H Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• G Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• G Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• F Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• F Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• E Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• E Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• D Street from 5th Street NW to 9th Street NW

• D Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

• C Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street NW

• 3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

• 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

• 4th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 5th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

• 9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

• 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

• 16th Street from H Street NW to L Street NW

• Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

• Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

• 17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

• Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

• Jefferson Street from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

• 12th Street Tunnel

• 9th Street Tunnel

Parking Restrictions

Some parking restrictions began Thursday evening and will remain in effect through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. for the following streets:

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

15 th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square) 17th Street from I Street to K Street NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: