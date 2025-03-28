Trump says House should ‘immediately' pass DC budget fix

President Donald Trump said the House of Representatives should “immediately” pass a bill that would stop Congress from cutting more than $1 billion from D.C.’s budget.

Trump called for the House vote in a social media post Friday morning.

“The House should take up the D.C. funding ‘fix’ that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY. We need to clean up our once beautiful Capital City, and make it beautiful again,” the post said in part.

D.C. has been in suspense about the fate of more than $1 billion in the city’s own funds after language in the continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown repealed D.C.’s current year budget and forced a return to the prior year’s spending levels.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District leaders said a cut from Congress to how D.C. can spend city funds would force devastating cuts to public services, the police department and city schools.

The Senate later voted against the budget change, but the House has not brought the legislation for a vote.

A major lobbying effort by Bowser and others has been underway for weeks.

“The best option is for the House to fix this, and we’re going to stay focused on the House fixing it,” the mayor said on March 17.

In remarks at a community meeting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Ed Martin said he urged House Republicans to oppose the budget cut.

“I made a phone call to the speaker of the House saying we need that funding. That would be taking funding that we need for our city. That was following the lead of the mayor and the city council. He said he’s going to work it out. It’s gonna be worked out. I mean, we’re not gonna lose that money, and we shouldn’t,” he said.

