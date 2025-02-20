Washington DC

Trump says federal government should ‘take over' DC, backing congressional GOP push

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House on February 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to the White House after spending the weekend and the first two days of the week in Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw his support behind congressional efforts for a federal takeover of the nation's capital, saying he approves putting the District of Columbia back under direct federal control.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump complained about crime and homelessness in the district, saying, “I think we should take over Washington, D.C. — make it safe.” He added, "I think that we should govern District of Columbia.”

Under terms of the city’s Home Rule authority, Congress already vets all D.C. laws and can outright overturn them. Some congressional Republicans have sought to go further, eroding decades of the city’s limited autonomy and putting it back under direct federal control, as it was at its founding.

Trump said he liked District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser personally, but complained about the city's governance.

“They’re not doing the job,” Trump said. “Too much crime, too much — too many tents on the lawns — these magnificent lawns.”

He argued that he can't have sights of homelessness when he hosts foreign leaders in Washington. “You just can’t let that happen,” Trump said. “You can’t have tents on all your beautiful — your once magnificent plaza and lawns.”

