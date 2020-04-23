Trump Plans Fourth of July Event Despite Coronavirus Concerns

President Donald Trump said Fourth of July celebrations on the National Mall are scheduled for this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the White House press briefing Wednesday, Trump said he still planned to hold the Salute to America event.

"On July 4th, we'll be doing what we had on the Mall, as you know. We're going to be doing it. Last year was a tremendous success," he said.

The White House launched the event hosted at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. It included an address from Trump and a parade with military vehicles and flyovers.

The president said the attendance for this year would be limited to 25% of the people who attended last year.

“This year, most likely, we’ll be standing six feet apart,” he said.