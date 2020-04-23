Donald Trump

Trump Plans Fourth of July Event Despite Coronavirus Concerns

By Brianna Crummy

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, has said that a potential second wave of coronavirus later this year could flare up again and coincide with flu season. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Fourth of July celebrations on the National Mall are scheduled for this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the White House press briefing Wednesday, Trump said he still planned to hold the Salute to America event.

"On July 4th, we'll be doing what we had on the Mall, as you know. We're going to be doing it. Last year was a tremendous success," he said.

The White House launched the event hosted at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. It included an address from Trump and a parade with military vehicles and flyovers.

The president said the attendance for this year would be limited to 25% of the people who attended last year.

“This year, most likely, we’ll be standing six feet apart,” he said. 

