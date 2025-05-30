Trump officials say ‘sanctuary jurisdictions' in DC area defy immigration laws

The Department of Homeland Security is putting more than 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions” across the country on notice that the Trump administration views them as obstructing immigration enforcement as it attempts to increase pressure on communities it believes are standing in the way of the president's mass deportations agenda.

The department on Thursday published a list of the jurisdictions and said each one will receive formal notification that the government has deemed them noncompliant and if they're believed to be in violation of any federal criminal statutes. The list was published on the department's website.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press release.

In the D.C. area, the list includes:

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

D.C.

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Cheverly

College Park

Greenbelt

Takoma Park

Arlington County

Fairfax County

Prince William County

Alexandria

Manassas

How DC-area leaders are reacting to the list

News4 is tracking leaders’ responses to the list. Here’s some of what they’ve said so far:

DC: Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed at an event Thursday that she requested a repeal of a law from 2020 that references sanctuary. She said she did so because it’s a “misnomer.”

“We are happy to work with the council to make sure provisions that were reflected there are raised up,” she said.

Alexandria: A statement by Mayor Alyia Gaskins issued Thursday said: “We are a community guided by compassion, the rule of law, and our unwavering commitment to the well-being and safety of all our residents. There is no universally agreed upon or legal definition of a sanctuary city. Tonight’s action by the federal government wrongly targets and mischaracterizes Alexandria and dismisses core principles that make up the foundation of our democracy. Here in Alexandria, we govern by facts and our values. The City of Alexandria is committed to upholding the constitutional and civil rights of all people, regardless of their immigration status. Alexandria is—and always will be—a welcoming city. We are proud of our diversity, and we are stronger because of it.”

Montgomery County: County Executive Marc Elrich issued a statement Thursday that said in part: “We are not in violation of federal law, and we will not be making changes based on political headlines. Montgomery County has always cooperated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in cases involving violent crimes, serious felonies, and threats to public safety. That has been and remains our policy.

Executive Order 135-19, which governs our interaction with federal immigration enforcement, has been legally reviewed and upheld by two Maryland Attorneys General—Brian Frosh and Anthony Brown—and we have consistently followed it. Now that we are officially listed, we will carefully review the federal government’s explanation for its criteria, what it is asking jurisdictions to do, and what the consequences are for not complying. That review will be done in consultation with our public safety leadership, the County Attorney’s Office, the County Council, our partners at the state level—including the Office of the Attorney General and the Governor—and neighboring jurisdictions also targeted by this action.”

What we know about the sanctuary jurisdictions list

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted communities, states and jurisdictions that it says aren't doing enough to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement as it seeks to make good on President Donald Trump's campaign promises to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

The list was compiled using a number of factors, including whether the cities or localities identified themselves as sanctuary jurisdictions, how much they complied already with federal officials enforcing immigration laws, if they had restrictions on sharing information with immigration enforcement or had any legal protections for people in the country illegally, according to the department.

Trump signed an executive order on April 28 requiring the secretary of Homeland Security and the attorney general to publish a list of states and local jurisdictions that they considered to be obstructing federal immigration laws. The list is to be regularly updated.

Federal departments and agencies, working with the Office of Management and Budget, would then be tasked with identifying federal grants or contracts with those states or local jurisdictions that the federal government identified as “sanctuary jurisdictions” and suspending or terminating the money, according to the executive order.

If “sanctuary jurisdictions” are notified and the Trump administration determines that they “remain in defiance,” the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security are then empowered to pursue whatever “legal remedies and enforcement measures” they consider necessary to make them comply.

There's no specific or legal definition of what constitutes a “sanctuary jurisdiction.” The term is often used to refer to law enforcement agencies, states or communities that don't cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Some cities pushed back after finding themselves on the list.

Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott said on X that Baltimore is “not a sanctuary city," noting that Baltimore does not control the city's jails. Jails are a key area where ICE cooperates with local law enforcement authorities so it can be notified when immigrants are going to be released.

But Scott also said the city made no apologies for being a “welcoming city" and said it was preparing for litigation if needed to protect the city's immigrant community and the money it gets from the federal government.

“We are better because of our immigrant neighbors, and are not about to sell them out to this administration,” Scott said.

A district judge ordered the Trump administration not to deport two Maryland moms recently detained by ICE. The women are part of a class action lawsuit just filed by several immigrant advocacy groups, who say the women were held longer than allowed in Baltimore holding cells under what they called “inhumane conditions.” News4 Investigative Reporter Tracee Wilkins reports.

In a statement on X, the Las Vegas government said they weren't sure why DHS included it on the list and that they hoped to “clear up this misunderstanding." The city said that law enforcement and jail facilities there comply with federal law.

ICE enforces immigration laws nationwide, but often seeks state and local help in alerting federal authorities of immigrants wanted for deportation and holding that person until federal officers take custody.

One way that the administration seeks to enlist state and local support is through 287(g) agreements with local law enforcement agencies. Those agreements allow local law enforcement agencies to assume some immigration enforcement duties and greatly expand ICE's capabilities. The number of those agreements has skyrocketed in just a matter of months under the Trump administration.

ICE has about 6,000 law enforcement officers — a number that has remained largely static for years — who are able to find, arrest and remove immigrants it is targeting. By relying on local law enforcement, it can quickly scale up the number of staff available to help carry out Trump's mass deportations agenda.

There's growing confusion and concern in local communities over reports of ICE agents entering businesses across the D.C. The Department of Homeland Security now confirms it's stopped at more than 100 businesses in the D.C. area, serving notices of inspections. News4's Walter Morris reports.

Communities that don't cooperate with ICE often say they do so because immigrants then feel safer coming forward if they're a witness to or victim of a crime. And they argue that immigration enforcement is a federal task, and they need to focus their limited dollars on fighting crime.

“Sanctuary policies are legal and make us all safer,” said a coalition of local officials from across the country and a nonprofit called Public Rights Project in a statement Thursday. They said the list was a fear tactic designed to bully local governments into cooperating with ICE.

The Trump administration has already taken a number of steps targeting states and communities that don't cooperate with ICE — and has met with pushback in the courts. One executive order issued by Trump directs the Attorney General and Homeland Security Secretary to withhold federal money from sanctuary jurisdictions. Another directs federal agencies to ensure that payments to state and local governments do not “abet so-called ‘sanctuary’ policies that seek to shield illegal aliens from deportation.”

Sign up for our free deep-dive newsletter, The 4Front, to get standout News4 stories sent right to your inbox. Subscribe here.