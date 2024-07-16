Trump has threatened to ‘take over' DC if reelected. Here's what that might change for the District

Former President Donald Trump has threatened a federal takeover of Washington D.C. if he's re-elected in November.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is taking those threats seriously, and is preparing for how the District could be impacted by a Trump win.

Any president of the United States has enormous power when it comes to D.C., because it's not a state. The POTUS can take over the police department, and he could take over a lot of the powers the mayor and D.C. Council have.

There are concerns that a second Trump administration, particularly with a Republican-controlled House and Senate, could impact local laws from abortion to traffic cameras.

Multiple sources tell News4 that Bowser's team is bracing for all those eventualities and more.

Former President Trump has already made D.C. -- home to an overwhelming majority of Democrats -- a target in his re-election campaign. The most recent of those remarks came last week in Florida.

"We will take over the horribly run capital of our nation in Washington, D.C., and clean it up, renovate it, and rebuild our capital city so there is no longer a nightmare of murder and crime," Trump said. "But rather it will become the most beautiful capital anywhere in the world. Right now, if you leave Florida -- let's go, darling. Let's look at the Jefferson Memorial, let's look at the Washington Monument. Let's go and look at some of the beautiful scenes, and you end up getting shot, mugged, raped."

"We're going to take over our capital, and we're going to run it tough and smart, and we're going to beautify it," Trump continued. "We're going to get all the graffiti off the marble. We're going to fix the roads and the median, which are falling down all over the streets. We're going to make our capital beautiful again."

While the Jefferson Memorial and other monuments have been targeted with graffiti in the past, according to D.C. Police data, there have been no rapes, muggings or shootings at the Jefferson in the last few years.

"And we will take over the horribly run capital of our nation, horribly run," Trump said. "We have a capital that we all love. Right now it's a rat-infested, graffiti-infested, and we're going to take it away from the mayor. And again, that doesn't make me popular there, but I have to say it."

Mayor Muriel Bowser responded, “I think it’s kinda disgusting to use this person’s death in that way, and we won’t engage in it."

News4 learned that Bowser has brought together a group within her administration to prepare for the possibility Trump wins and follows through on those threats.

The president has the power to re-instate the Control Board, an authority appointed by the president that took control of local D.C. matters from 1995 to 2001.

Former Councilmember Jack Evans was on the council in the 1990s when then-President Bill Clinton took control of the city away from the mayor and council. He's not optimistic about the potential results if the Control Board comes back.

"It would be catastrophic for the city, because you get one swing at the plate," Evans said. "A second time we get a Control Board in this city, we won't get rid of it, and it'll be here for a long, long time. So I can't stress the importance of this not happening."

"Democracy would pretty much not exist in the sense that the Control Board and City Manager would be running the city," Evans explained. "The mayor would have ceremonial functions like Barry did back in the day," referring to former Mayor Marion Barry Jr.

The council would still exist, meet and pass laws, according to Evan, "but the Control Board could overturn any law that the council passed."

The Control Board never went away -- it just went dormant. The president could declare either a fiscal or crime emergency, and then appoint a 5-member authority that would run the city. That would include the day-to-day operations of the D.C. government.

Under those circumstances, the mayor and D.C. Council would have very little power.

D.C.'s nonvoting delegate in Congress, Eleanor Holmes Norton, is also taking the former president's threats seriously.

"Well, I'm very concerned that he would take over the District of Columbia. My level of concern could not be deeper," Norton told News4. "You know, presidents usually don't pay that much attention to the city, and it looks like he would be laser-focused on the District of Columbia."

Bowser and her advisors are also bracing for the possibility Trump would follow through with threats to take control of public safety.

Trump has vowed on Truth Social, the social media platform that he owns, to make D.C. crime free.

The POTUS does have broad powers to fight crime in D.C., with the ability to declare a Crime Emergency. The president could even invoke the Insurrection Act, which then-President Trump considered in 2020 to tamp down on protestors on D.C. streets.

The president also has the power to federalize the D.C. Police Department, deputize the National Guard and give them law enforcement powers in D.C., and activate military and federal law enforcement agencies like the U.S. Park Police. That's according to a 2021 memo by D.C.'s attorney general.

The District's Attorney General could try to block any takeover by going to court -- but sources in the Bowser administration told News4 that there's very little chance any court challenge would be successful. That is, again, because D.C. is not a state -- making the president's powers pretty clear.

In 2020, instead of invoking the Insurrection Act, Trump used National Guard troops during protests outside the White House. He also brought in federal law enforcement officers, including Bureau of Prisons officers, to protect federal buildings.

D.C. leaders are also concerned that Republicans could change D.C. laws if they take control of the House and the Senate, including laws on immigration, abortion and physician-assisted suicide.

"There's no question that the District, which is a liberal city which has already issued laws protecting abortion, the issues like that would be open for complete redo," CHECK QUOTE said Norton.

"He wants to take some of the priorities that we have passed, like the DC non-citizens voting rights law. He wants to scrap traffic speed cameras. What's that got to do with him?"

Bowser administration officials have also been paying close attention to Project 2025, which many believe -- and the project creators themselves say -- is a blueprint for a second Trump administration.

Project 2025's "Playbook" has multiple recommendations specifically for Washington D.C., including changes to public education.

Those recommendations include:

Expanding school vouchers

Prohibit schools from teaching critical race theory

Prohibit benefits based on race

Furthermore, while Trump has said he wants to keep the FBI's headquarters in D.C., against the wishes of D.C., Maryland and Virginia leaders, Project 2025 recommends moving several federal agencies currently headquartered in D.C. out of the city.

That would have a negative impact on the already struggling downtown D.C. economy.

The agencies affected by that plan include the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Norton praised Bowser for preparing now for the possibility of a Trump presidency, saying "It's pretty clear he's going to be elected."

Some of the local laws that District leaders fear could be impacted by a Trump administration -- which, in a federal takeover of the city, could enforce federal law -- include:

Barring non-citizens from voting in local elections

Abortion rights

Gun laws

Legalized cannabis

The minimum wage

