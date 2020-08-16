Trump Eyes Putin Meeting Before November Election, Say Four People Familiar With Discussions

U.S. officials have explored potential times and places for a Trump-Putin summit, including next month in New York, said people familiar with discussions

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has told aides he'd like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the November election, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have explored various times and locations for another Trump-Putin summit, including potentially next month in New York, these people said.

The goal of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress towards a new nuclear arms control agreement between the U.S. and Russia, the people familiar with the discussions said. One option under consideration is for the two leaders to sign a blueprint for a way forward in negotiations on extending New START, a nuclear arms control treaty between the U.S. and Russia that expires next year, three of the people familiar with the discussions said.

They said Trump sees a summit as an opportunity to be presidential and demonstrate he's able to negotiate agreements, NBC News reports.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

