impeachment

Trump Announces Legal Team for Senate Impeachment Trial

He says lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his defense and came after a “mutual decision” to part ways with two other lawyers

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump on Sunday announced the legal team that will handle his second impeachment trial in the Senate, NBC News reports.

The announcement that lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead Trump’s defense team came after a “mutual decision” to part ways with two South Carolina lawyers who were expected to represent him. A third lawyer also left his defense team.

The House delivered its article of impeachment to the Senate last week, charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Local

pandas 3 hours ago

Giant Panda Family Rolls, Slides and Tumbles Around in Snow at National Zoo

school closures 5 hours ago

Snow Day? School Closures Announced in DC Area; Online Learning to Continue for Some

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us