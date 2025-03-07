Trump administration wants Metro, Amtrak, DDOT to make commute safer

The Trump administration says it wants to make commuting safer for people in the D.C. area — and Sean Duffy, the new U.S. transportation secretary, is sending letters to area leaders to make sure they follow through.

The increased focus on transportation safety comes as many federal workers return to the office, in the wake of policy changes from an Inauguration Day executive order Trump signed.

Duffy sent letters to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke and the CEO of Amtrak on Thursday night, saying he wants them to take steps to reduce crime and make the roads and rails safer for passengers.

In his letter to Clarke, Duffy called on the GM to do more to make sure all riders pay.

Metro recently installed taller fare gates to stop people from jumping over them. Clarke responded, saying Metro has made incredible progress, and still has more work to do.

Last month, a brazen attack by two teens who stole the coat off another rider's body went viral. The video painted an ugly picture about safety on transit, but crime statistics speak for themselves. Part 1 crimes — the most serious offenses including robbery and aggravated assault — went down nearly 40% last year.

Duffy wants D.C.'s Department of Transportation to create a report about unsafe roads, and submit recommendations for improving those roads within 30 days.

Amtrak also has 30 days to submit a crime prevention plan.

Last month, a man was shot and killed in the parking garage at Union Station. Amtrak recently agreed to pay $500 million to take complete control of the building, and to revitalize and improve operations.