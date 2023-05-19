Truck Hits, Kills Man Walking on H Street in DC

A Mack truck hit and killed a man as he crossed H Street NW early Thursday morning, police say.

D.C. police said 49-year-old Chad Nieboer was walking north on 5th Street and crossing over H Street using the crosswalk, when a Mack truck making a right turn onto H Street hit him.

Medics took Nieboer to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the truck driver stayed at the scene.

