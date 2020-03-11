Truck Hauling Metal Overturned on I-66 Ramp to Beltway; Expect Delays

If your morning commute includes I-66 eastbound or the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway, buckle up.

A tractor-trailer hauling metal debris overturned on the I-66 eastbound ramp to I-495 northbound, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said before 5 a.m. Wednesday. The debris was "spilling below" onto the I-495 northbound ramp to I-66 and there also was a fuel spill.

"Friends, if you’re anywhere near 66/495 (incl 29/50) it’s going to be a long AM," officials said in a tweet.

The closures included the ramp from I-66 eastbound to I-495 northbound, and the ramps from I-495 to I-66 eastbound and westbound.

Traffic cameras showed a long backup. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.