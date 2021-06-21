Germantown

Truck Downs Power Lines, Traffic Signals on Great Seneca Highway in Germantown

No injuries were reported, and the traffic lights did not strike any other passing vehicle

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A moving dump truck brought down power lines and traffic signals on a part of Great Seneca Highway in Germantown Monday, police said. 

Around 2:30 p.m., the truck’s bed “went up” and “brought down wires,” Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a tweet. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and seek alternate routes as southbound Great Seneca Highway (MD-119) is closed at Richter Farm Road. 

Local

rental apartment 2 mins ago

4 Tips to Help Renovate a Rental Home

Herndon 27 mins ago

Father Mourns Loss of 2 Children Killed in Herndon Alongside Their Mother

Although the traffic signals and several power lines came crashing down, Pepco reported no power outages in the area. 

No injuries were reported, and the traffic lights did not strike any other passing vehicle.

This article tagged under:

GermantownMontgomery CountyPete PiringerMontgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us