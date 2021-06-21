Truck Downs Power Lines, Traffic Signals on Great Seneca Highway in Germantown

A moving dump truck brought down power lines and traffic signals on a part of Great Seneca Highway in Germantown Monday, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the truck’s bed “went up” and “brought down wires,” Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a tweet.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and seek alternate routes as southbound Great Seneca Highway (MD-119) is closed at Richter Farm Road.

Although the traffic signals and several power lines came crashing down, Pepco reported no power outages in the area.

No injuries were reported, and the traffic lights did not strike any other passing vehicle.