'30 Rock' actor's home destroyed in Woodbridge tractor-trailer crash

Police told News4 the crash was caused by an SUV whose driver pulled in front of the huge truck on Gordon Boulevard. The tractor-trailer slammed into actor Grizz Chapman's condo

By Jessica Albert

A crash that sent a freight truck careening into a condo complex in Prince William County Monday injured four people, damaged 11 cars and destroyed the home of an actor from the NBC sitcom "30 Rock."

Grizz Chapman, known for sharing the screen with Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, was somber on Tuesday.

His home of two years at the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums off of Gordon Boulevard near Woodbridge was destroyed when the freight truck slammed into it Monday morning.

“I just play it over in my head that the truck just came in like that, and that was a side that I sleep on,” Chapman said.

Luckily, he wasn’t home at the time.

“My neighbor called screaming and crying and concerned because everybody thought that I was downstairs,” Chapman said.

Police told News4 the crash was caused by an SUV that pulled in front of the huge truck as the driver headed south on Gordon Boulevard.

Investigators say the SUV's driver, a 67-year-old man, was trying to make a left on Gordon when he didn’t have the right of way.

The truck T-boned the SUV, the driver lost control and the truck crashed into the building, leaving Chapman without a home and many of his priceless belongings.

“A lot of '30 Rock' memorabilia that I had over the years,” Chapman said. “I haven’t really assessed everything that was damaged.”

Chapman shared photos with News4 from inside his home, which is now boarded up.

“Everything is just all over the place,” Chapman said. ‘Everything’s everywhere.”

He’s temporarily living in a hotel because he’s waiting on insurance and won’t be able to get into another condo until January.

Chapman is hoping he’ll find a permanent place to stay before the holidays.

“I just got to figure out from here and hopefully I get some sort of help,” he said.

Prince William County police say they're still investigating this crash and charges are coming soon.

