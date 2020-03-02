Truck Crash, Fuel Spill Block Inbound 11th Street Bridge

Lengthy delays are building Monday after a truck overturned on westbound I-695, spilling diesel across the highway and debris onto roadways below.

The crash occurred before 5:30 a.m. just prior to Exit 1D, D.C. Fire and EMS says.

Westbound lanes on I-695 before Exit 1D are closed. Drivers on I-295 cannot take the 11th Street Bridge exit, which funnels commuters toward downtown D.C.

Both directions of 11th Street SE are blocked at the 11th Street Bridge.

An eastbound transition lane from I-695 to I-395 is also blocked.

Trash fell onto the streets below, forcing crews to close 11th Street between K and M Street SE, D.C. Fire says.

Chopper4 shows lengthy delays are building in the area, especially on I-295. Officials say a tow crane is en route to move the truck.

Drivers can take the Douglass, Sousa or Whitney Young bridges instead of the 11th Street Bridge.

The tractor-trailer was carrying trash when it overturned, D.C. Fire said. The driver was able to get themselves out of the truck.

A hazardous materials team, D.C. Police, the department of transportation and a heavy-duty crane are on the scene for cleanup, officials say.

