Truck Convoy Expected to Enter DC Area Saturday

A trucker convoy spotted in Hagerstown, Maryland, is expected to make its way into the Washington, D.C. area on Saturday in protest of COVID-19 mandates

By Derrick Ward, Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

A long line of 18-wheelers surrounded by supporters on foot was spotted in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Saturday morning, as the Washington, D.C., area braced for protests that could disrupt traffic.

The People’s Convoy is protesting COVID-19-related mandates. It’s picked up hundreds of cars and several trucks since the group left a rural parking lot in Adelanto, California, on Feb. 22, NBC News reported.

“I want the government to know that this is not OK,” protester Cory Polanek said.

A long line of trucks prepares to make its way into the D.C. region to protest mask and vaccine mandates. News4's Shomari Stone shows what's coming Saturday.

D.C.'s homeland security department says the convoy could disrupt traffic around the District this weekend. But organizers say they do not plan on shutting down the Beltway or other roads.

The group staged in Hagerstown on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, Chopper4 video captured trucks and other vehicles stretching about three miles toward Interstate 81 in the Hagerstown area.

Two cranes hoisted a large American flag as several semitrucks drove underneath. Some pedestrians lined the roadway and flashing lights from police vehicles were seen.

“We are seeing hundreds of trucks lining up to get into the Hagerstown Speedway, and also a very large foot presence as a lot of locals are showing up to greet them,” Chopper4 reporter Brad Freitas said about 9 a.m.

Modeled after recent trucker protests in Canada, multiple protest groups have planned to come to the District in recent weeks. So far, there have been no significant disruptions to traffic.

The People’s Convoy appears to be larger than other groups.

Federal and local law enforcement have repeatedly said they are aware truck convoys plan to visit the area, and those agencies are prepared.

Around 700 National Guard troops, about 400 from D.C. and up to 300 from outside the District, were made available to "provide support at designated traffic posts, provide command and control, and cover sustainment requirements" through Monday, the defense department said.

