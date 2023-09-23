Tropical storm Ophelia brings winds, rain to DC area

Tropical storm Ophelia made its slow journey over the East Coast on Saturday, bringing rain and powerful gusts of wind to the DMV.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin both declared states of emergency for their states on Friday ahead of the extreme weather. The move allows state officials to mobilize crews and equipment.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode, keeping an eye on the storm's movements after steady rain began falling in D.C. Friday night.

A number of tropical storm warnings and coastal flood advisories are in effect. Go here for the full list.

Canceled events

A number of events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were canceled or rescheduled due to the expected heavy rain, wind and possibility for flooding on Saturday:

The Occoquan Fall 2023 Arts and Crafts Show was canceled for both Saturday and Sunday.

The 10th annual Friendship Picnic in Montgomery County, Maryland was canceled on Sunday.

The Anacostia River Splash was canceled.

The Fairfax Fiesta was canceled.

Alexandria City Public Schools canceled all Saturday activities at its facilities.

The Falls Church Festival is rescheduled to Sunday.

The Washington Nationals postponed Saturday's 1:05 p.m. game until 6:35 p.m. Sunday. Sunday's game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. is expected to go on as planned.

Power outages and downed trees

In Montgomery County, downed wires closed Twinbrook Parkway between Meadow Hall Drive and McAuliffe Drive, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) said. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays.

A large tree also fell in the 500 block of East Wayne Avenue near Garland Avenue in Silver Spring, damaging wires and a transformer.

And one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV hit a Metrobus on University Boulevard, according to the fire department. MCFRS said weather was likely a factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide more details.

In Northwest D.C., a tree fell into a home in the 3500 block of Overlook Lane NW. Two residents were accounted for and uninjured, but the tree did cause damage to the second floor.

Flooding around the DMV

For areas that get coastal and tidal flooding -- like those along the Potomac River, Old Town Alexandria and the Georgetown waterfront -- Ophelia was expected to be a severe storm. Georgetown's flood wall was raised Friday in anticipation.

Along Rhode Island Avenue NE, near the location where 10 dogs perished in severe flooding at a dog day care, sand bags were placed along the sidewalk. The newly finished Northeast Boundary Tunnel was also expected to alleviate flooding in the area.