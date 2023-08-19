Troopers on leave after shooting suspect who lunged at them with knife: Maryland State Police

Two Maryland state troopers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who police said lunged at them with a knife.

The troopers responded shortly before 10:55 p.m. to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Maryland in St. Mary's County on Friday night for a report of a possible suicidal person, state police said in a news release Saturday.

As they approached the door, they were met by a 22-year-old man who attempted to stab one of the troopers, piercing his uniform and ballistic vest, state police said.

Both troopers fired their guns, striking the man.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

They and other officers who arrived on the scene rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Washington hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the news release. His condition was not provided.

The troopers involved in the shooting were put on routine administrative leave amid ongoing investigations. One is a four-year veteran of the Department and the other is a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy.

No charges were immediately filed in the matter.