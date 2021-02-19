triple shooting

2 Killed in Triple Shooting in Seat Pleasant

By NBCWashington Staff

Seat Pleasant triple shooting scene
NBCWashington

Two people died in a triple shooting in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

The third victim is critically injured, police said.

The shooting took place at the corner of Central Avenue and Yost Place just before 9 p.m.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was rushed to a hospital.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive.

