2 Killed in Triple Shooting in Seat Pleasant

Two people died in a triple shooting in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

The third victim is critically injured, police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooting took place at the corner of Central Avenue and Yost Place just before 9 p.m.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was rushed to a hospital.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive.