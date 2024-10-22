Virginia

Tree removal along GW Parkway halted after backlash from residents

Hundreds of trees were cut down to restore views of the Potomac River. But some say crews removed

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews have stopped cutting down trees along the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Northern Virginia after residents expressed anger and frustration.

The National Park Service said the project was intended to "rehabilitate" views of the Potomac River between North Donaldson Overlook and Spout Run Parkway by removing about three acres of mostly non-native and invasive species of trees.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

But a local park volunteer said workers removed trees that weren't supposed to be cut down, causing immeasurable damage.

"This is so clearly wrong, what they’ve done. I feel like I have to speak out," volunteer Glenn Tobin said.

Tobin has worked with NPS to remove invasive plants from a section of the GW Parkway in Arlington. He said he realized on a recent hike that many of the trees he's worked to protect were wiped out.

"Finally, I realized - I’m in the forest, but it’s gone," Tobin said.

The park service cut down about 300 trees along the roadway.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Decision 2024 24 mins ago

For Capitol Hill residents, Election Day preps include plans for violent threats

Health 27 mins ago

DC schools to adopt new cardiac response plans: Here's what you need to know

But Tobin and others said removing all of those trees could create other issues such as erosion or make it easier for invasive species to come into the park.

"What was approved was more selective cutting on non-native species," Arlington County Board Member Susan Cunningham said. "It appears that there was a mistake in there somewhere. They’ll do a full review.”

NPS said in a statement to the public it would begin a full review of the project.

“This will include opportunities for public engagement, ensuring transparency and community involvement. The NPS will not remove trees to restore vistas before we consider the results of the review and public engagement process,” the statement read in part.

Tobin said he's glad crews have stopped cutting down the trees.

"It’ll take 100 years for that forest to be re-established the way that it was," he said.

News4 reached out to NPS for comment, but hasn't yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaNorthern VirginiaNational Park Service
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us