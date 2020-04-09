Tree Falls on Maryland Home Trapping Person Inside

A tree fell onto a house and trapped someone inside during strong winds in Montgomery County on Thursday — and they were freed without injuries.

Four children and two adults were at the home in Kensington, Maryland, when the tree fell on top of the house and trapped someone who was on an upper floor, the county fire department said.

Video footage shows the top of a large tree hanging across the roof and over the front of the home.

Firefighters responded to the 10200 block of Parkwood Drive and needed to shore up the house and tree before they could try to extricate the person who was trapped.

That person, who was not identified, was removed with no injuries, the fire department said.

The tree fell from the yard next door.