Trayon White launches reelection campaign

Former D.C. Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday by collecting signatures from voters.

“Trayon White is Ward 8 make no mistake about that,” Ward 8 resident Darryl Williams said.

Signature by signature, White is trying to get his seat back on the D.C. Council after being expelled in February.

He filed to run in the special election earlier this week and started collecting signatures on Tuesday at the Giant on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. Several of his supporters showed up to sign.

“I’m signing for Mr. White because Mr. White for the people,” Ward 8 Resident Calvin Sullivan said.

“I’m getting on the ballot and we’re just going to continue to fight for equity and inclusion,” White said.

White was ousted shortly after he was arrested by the FBI, accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using his position on the council to influence contracts for the District’s violence interruption program.

When asked about these allegations, White told News4, "I’m innocent. I have not been convicted of anything,” White said. “We are maintaining our innocence, and we are continuing the fight each and every day so that we can continue to advocate for the people in Ward 8.”

About 20 others have filed for the open seat.

White needs 500 signatures to make it on to the ballot for the election July 15.

News4’s Mark Segraves pressed the Council Chair, Phil Mendelson, about what the council would do if White wins. Mendelson wouldn’t give an answer.

“Well, I totally get as media that you would like a definitive answer, but I can tell you just from my experience in government that events unfold over time, so there is no value in my speculating today,” Mendelson said.

White has the same question.

"I think he needs to be honest and truthful about what is he going to do," he said.

The only way white can be disqualified from running is if he is convicted of a felony.

His criminal trial is not set to begin until January of next year.

White plans to be back at the Giant on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. collecting signatures. The signatures have to be turned in by April 17.