Trayon White announces campaign for DC Council seat weeks after he was expelled

Ousted D.C. Councilmember Trayon White has announced he's running for reelection to the Ward 8 seat vacated when the Council expelled him less than two months ago.

White, 40, made the announcement on Instagram Monday, asking for people to sign a petition to get him on the ballot for the special election.

“I’m getting my name on the ballot to run a credible campaign and let the people decide,” White told WTOP.

White is free to enter the special election, as long as he hasn't been convicted of a felony.

Councilmembers voted unanimously on Feb. 4 to expel White, who was arrested last summer on a federal bribery charge and accused of accepting $35,000 cash.

White was arrested by the FBI in August on a charge of taking tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence city contract decisions. His federal trial won't start until January 2026, but preliminary evidence shows White pocketing cash-stuffed envelopes from a city contractor-turned-informer.

Despite the arrest, White was reelected to a third term less than three months later with limited opposition.

“Bribery of elected officials is quintessential corruption,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said before the vote to expel him. “Trust is precious. Trust is critical for an elected government and we must act.”

It was first time in modern D.C. history that the Council expelled one of its own members. Most recently, in 2019, former councilmember Jack Evans — facing multiple charges of ethics violations — resigned ahead of an expulsion vote.

White refused to cooperate with an internal Council inquiry that ended up recommending his expulsion.

"Are we to do nothing? Legislatures everywhere, including Congress, have to be able to discipline their members when there are egregious acts," Mendelson said.

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie said, "While this is personally difficult for me, it is my duty as a Council member, and frankly, today's action is fairly straightforward. It's not a tough question. What's right is right; what's wrong is wrong."

When News4 previously asked Mendelson and McDuffie if they would vote to expel White a second time should he win the special election, both said they did not want to speculate.

"Today is a very sad and solemn day, I know, for all of us," Councilmember Brooke Pinto said during the vote to expel him. She thanked White for his service.

In the hallway outside the Council chamber before the vote, White stood in a prayer circle with supporters. During the hearing, he sat silently in the audience with his attorney, Fred Cooke.

Meanwhile, a panel truck sat parked outside the D.C. government building with an electronic display showing a picture of White and the message "FBI set me up." Another image in the shifting display showed a picture of Mendelson underneath the word “Racist.”

The vote itself took less than a minute and was unanimous.

After the hearing, White declined to answer reporters' questions as he went to his office for perhaps the final time.

White's staff was expected to continue to work in the Ward 8 Council office.

What federal prosecutors say Trayon White did

Federal prosecutors say White agreed starting in June to accept $156,000 in bribes in exchange for using his position to pressure government employees to extend violence intervention contracts worth $5.2 million.

He is accused of accepting envelopes full of cash as he was caught on a hidden camera. Here’s how the FBI broke down the payments:

June 26: $15,000 cash received

July 17: $5,000 cash received

July 25: $10,000 cash received

Aug. 9: $5,000 cash received

Images included in court documents show what prosecutors say is White receiving envelopes stuffed with cash.

U.S. District Court for D.C. U.S. District Court for D.C.

An FBI informant who operated businesses that contracted with the D.C. government cooperated with authorities as part of an agreement to plead guilty to bribery and bank fraud charges. Several conversations between White and the informant were recorded in a parked car wired for video and audio, including outside White’s home, prosecutors say.

At one meeting, White and the informant discussed contracts the informant had with the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. The informant asked White if the contracts would be renewed and said he had $15,000 cash.

Initially, White asked, “What you need me to do, man? I don’t, I don’t wanna feel like you gotta gimme something to get something. We better than that.”

Then he tucked the envelope with the cash into his jacket pocket, prosecutors say.

