Trauma survivors honored at GW University Hospital

This time last year, no one thought Brandon Davis would survive.

“I almost died multiple times,” he said. “They even told my family, ‘he’s not going to make it.’”

In September of 2023, the 33-year-old was visiting D.C. from Pennsylvania to see if he could donate a kidney to a friend when tragedy struck.

“I was walking to the store and got shot,” Davis said. “It ricocheted and tore up everything.”

He spent the next six months in the hospital in critical condition.

“My stomach was open the whole time,” He said. “The skin had to slowly grow back.”

His doctors ended up removing several of his organs, including a kidney. He was unable to donate to his friend.

On Wednesday, 14 months after Davis was shot, he and five others were honored by George Washington University Hospital during its 13th annual Trauma Survivors’ Day.

It’s an opportunity for patients to thank the first responders and for the first responders to check-in on the patient’s progress..

“Brandon blew us all away with his recovery,” said Dr. Stephanie Streit, an acute care surgeon at the hospital. “Not only how he improved physically each time we saw him, but how he stayed so resilient. He stayed so positive. He stayed encouraging us.”

In many cases, once a patient is released, there is no contact between them and the care team.

As for Davis, he continues to carry his positive spirit and has big plans for his future.

“I’m just going to try to be happy and continue with my goals in life,” he said.