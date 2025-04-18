Traffic

Young person killed and 5 injured in crash on BW Parkway. Expect an extended closure

The BW Parkway near Laurel, Maryland, is blocked as investigators examine the crash

By Sophia Barnes

A young person died and five people were injured early Friday in a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, police said. Southbound lanes were shut down near Laurel, Maryland.

Two vehicles crashed on the southbound BW Parkway near Route 197 about 1:40 a.m., U.S. Park Police said.

One person, identified only as a minor, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another minor was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two more minors and two adults were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Information about the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately released.

"The southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway is closed between Rt. 197 and Powder Mill Road," police said.

An extended closure is expected to snarl traffic in the area.

“All travel lanes remain blocked,” the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said shortly before 7 a.m.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto MD-198. Some northbound lanes are reported open, but rubbernecking delays extend into Greenbelt, MATOC said.

