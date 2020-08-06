Woman Using Wheelchair Rescued From Metro Tracks After Fall

A woman who apparently was using a motorized wheelchair fell onto the train tracks at the Suitland Metro station Thursday and was rescued, Metro says.

The woman accidentally fell off the platform, Metro said. A bystander alerted the station manager, one source told News4. Then, trains were directed to single-track, Metro spokeswoman Ian Janette said.

Metro Transit Police and Prince George's Fire arrived about 6:15 a.m. and pulled the woman from the tracks. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It's unclear why the woman fell onto the tracks. Such a fall is dangerous not only due to oncoming trains, but because the third rail on Metro tracks is charged with electricity.

Trains have since resumed normal service at Suitland.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.