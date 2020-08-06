Metro

Woman Using Wheelchair Rescued From Metro Tracks After Fall

By Adam Tuss and Sophia Barnes

A woman who apparently was using a motorized wheelchair fell onto the train tracks at the Suitland Metro station Thursday and was rescued, Metro says.

The woman accidentally fell off the platform, Metro said. A bystander alerted the station manager, one source told News4. Then, trains were directed to single-track, Metro spokeswoman Ian Janette said.

Metro Transit Police and Prince George's Fire arrived about 6:15 a.m. and pulled the woman from the tracks. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It's unclear why the woman fell onto the tracks. Such a fall is dangerous not only due to oncoming trains, but because the third rail on Metro tracks is charged with electricity.

Trains have since resumed normal service at Suitland.

