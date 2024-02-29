Metro unveils 2024 cherry blossom designs for trains, buses and SmarTrip cards

As cherry blossom season approaches in D.C., Metro is in bloom, too.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has released the designs for their annual cherry blossom-themed trains, buses and commemorative SmarTrip cards.

Bring on the blossoms!🌸With peak bloom projected Mar 23-26 per @NatlParkService, Metro welcomes 1M+ visitors. Enjoy our blossom-themed trains/buses, commemorative SmarTrip cards, & no daytime/evening track work Mar 18-Apr 19. Learn more: https://t.co/1Kre4gp0D1… #wmata pic.twitter.com/LwKeZQlJvz — Metro Forward (@wmata) February 29, 2024

The commemorative SmarTrip cards will feature illustrations of the Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument among the iconic cherry blossom trees.

The cards will become available March 15 and can only be purchased at select stations: Metro Center, Navy Yard, L’Enfant Plaza and Smithsonian.

WMATA said the decked-out trains and buses — which consist of illustrations of giant pink cherry blossoms against a blue background and a “bring on the blossoms” slogan — are expected to be put into service mid-March, according to the press release.

The design will be wrapped around one six-car train and three buses. Users can track the cherry blossom train and buses using WMATA’s tracker.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that it predicts peak bloom will be between March 23 and March 26.

Metro to pause track work for cherry blossom crowds

There will be no daytime or evening track from March 18 through April 19 to accommodate people traveling to see the cherry blossoms, according to a press release. On these days, construction wouldn’t start until after 10 p.m. These dates are planned around peak bloom but are subject to change if peak bloom ends up being early or late.

To help with crowd control during the National Cherry Blossom Festival, WMATA will be adding some additional trains and buses to key routes as well as additional staff.

“Cherry blossom season kicks off one of the busiest times of year for Metro," said Metro Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Brian Dwyer in the press release. "We are proud to be a part of the festivities and welcome all visitors to the nation's capital to use Metro for their travels.”

