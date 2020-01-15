What to Know About Metro’s Proposed Fare Hikes, Bus Cuts

Big changes could be coming for Metro riders as the transit agency's board is set to discuss new proposals that could cut some services and also cost riders a little more money, News4 partner WTOP reports.

The Metro Board is set to meet Thursday to discuss proposals for the budget year that begins July 1.

Metro told WTOP the agency is looking at cuts to some rail service that could save the transit agency $3.6 million. Proposals include reducing weekday service between 5 and 6 a.m. and cutting some one-way trains on the Green and Orange lines.

About 40 Metro bus lines could have their service reduced or ended, netting about $26.6 million in savings, according to WTOP.

One revenue-boosting measure proposed is raising the base rush-hour fare to $2.35, a 10-cent increase, which could bring in an additional $5.6 million, WTOP reports.

Some of the more costly proposals could prove popular with riders — especially ones who travel outside of regular commuting hours.

One proposal would cut weekend fares to $2, costing Metro about $11.3 million but hopefully bringing in more rides, WTOP reports.

Metro is also considering bringing back some late-night service that would allow trains to run until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends. That would cost about $3.8 million, WTOP reports.

All these changes are still in the proposal stage as Metro prepares next year's budget. Metro says the public will have the opportunity to comment on proposed changes in the coming weeks.