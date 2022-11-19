I-66 Express Lanes

Westbound I-66 Express Lanes Open Between Beltway and Centreville

By Allison Hageman

The westbound Interstate 66 express lanes between Interstate 495 and Route 28 in Centreville, Virginia, opened Saturday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

“Update: WB I-66 Express Lanes between I-495 and Rt 28 are NOW OPEN,” @VaDOTNOVA tweeted.

Drivers will need to pay a toll to use the express lanes or put the E-Z Pass Flex in HOV mode with two or more people in the car.

Graphic depicting location of Westbound I-66 express lanes.

In a release, VDOT said drivers should continue to use caution as traffic acclimates to new express lanes and ramps.

The first nine miles of the westbound express lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to Route 29 in Gainesville opened in September.

The eastbound express lanes are expected to open by the end of November, according to VDOT.

To learn more about the I-66 Express Lanes and how to access them, visit: Ride66express.com.

