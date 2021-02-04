Virginia to Halt Deactivations of Idle E-ZPass Accounts

If you haven’t used your E-ZPass because you’re working from home, you may have longer until your account is deactivated.

Officials in Virginia say they are temporarily pausing deactivations of idle E-ZPass accounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will halt its routine practice of deactivating idle accounts, spokeswoman Melodie N. Martin told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

The department generally asks drivers to return the state-owned transponders when they go unused, she said. But there is now a six-month pause on requesting the transponders be returned.

E-ZPass allows drivers to pass through tollbooths without paying cash. Money is deducted from an account when a vehicle with a transponder passes through.

Virginia's transportation agency contacts drivers after a year without activity on their accounts. Those accounts are moved to “inactive status” if the user fails to respond after 30 days.

Look out, though: Users who received a deactivation notice before Jan. 28 must act to keep their account active.

“Those customers who have already received an inactive account notice will still have their accounts closed if they do not take action within 30 days of receiving the notification,” Martin said.

If you got an email from E-ZPass, there's a pretty simple fix; you just have to log in to your online account and let the E-ZPass team know you want to keep your account open.

You can also call the E-ZPass customer service at 877-762-7824 or email customerservice@ezpassva.com (English) or servicioalcliente@ezpassva.com (Español).