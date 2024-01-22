Northern Virginia

Virginia Railway Express fares to increase by 5 percent

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

The new budget for the Virginia Railway Express includes plans for a fare hike and an expansion of service.

Starting in July, the cost of fare will go up by 5 percent and anyone under 18 will ride for free. The railway said the change is designed to get riders back on the system and cover increases in costs of labor, trains and parts due to inflation.

The fare increase will be an estimated 50 cents for the longest trips in the system. Go here to see current VRE fare costs.

The approved budget also cleared the way for Saturday service. The railway shares the tracks with CSX, Norfolk Southern and Amtrak so they’ll have to agree on schedules for when Saturday service could start.

Much like other transportation groups, VRE said ridership has not fully returned since the pandemic. This would be the first fare increase on the railway since 2020.

Metro has proposed similar fare hikes as a way to close a large budget gap.

