Uber, Lyft Driver Shortages Cause Price Hikes

A shortage of drivers is making Uber and Lyft costs much higher than they used to be.

As more people get vaccinated, many are willing to take rideshare trips again. But since many drivers stopped working during the pandemic, there aren’t enough to meet the demand.

“Before the pandemic there would be maybe 20 drivers at a time,” said one driver, Ace. “But now it’s maybe one or two.”

Ace credits the price hikes simply to "economics."

Drivers will often have to travel longer distances to pick people up and because of that, riders have to pay more.

One driver who wanted to remain anonymous said he feels that there are a lot of hidden fees.

“I’ll give you an example of a ride. I picked up a guy at Sibley Hospital. I took him to Easton Avenue Northeast. How much do you think that ride should cost?" he asked.

News4's Adam Tuss guessed that a ride from Northwest to Northeast would be between $25-30.

The real cost was $72.

“This is what they do,” the driver said. “They're jacking the service and booking fees.”

News4 reached out to Uber and Lyft about any hidden fees that riders aren’t seeing but has not received a response.

Both Uber and Lyft have said they are offering incentives for drivers to come back, and that’s also increasing costs.

The price for a ride will likely only come down if more drivers come back to work.