Truck Crash Injures Driver, Snarls Traffic on I-95S Near Howard Co. Rest Area

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 near Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning injured a driver and blocked several lanes, officials said.

Three lanes were blocked on I-95 southbound near Exit 35 and Gorman Road, officials said. Only the left lane was getting by the crash just south of the Maryland Welcome Center rest stop in Howard County, near the Prince George's County line. Delays stretched to Maryland Route 175.

One tractor-trailer tipped onto its side, pinning the driver, Maryland State Highway Administration officials said.

Maryland State Police, Howard County fire officials and Prince Georges County fire officials responded about 4:15 a.m., officials said.

The driver was removed from the truck and taken to a hospital, officials said. Information on their condition wasn’t immediately released.

The truck was carrying large air conditioners and it may take a while for crews to move it, officials said.

Multiple trucks were involved, according to Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program. Video shows at least two other trucks stopped on the highway, in addition to emergency response vehicles.

An extended closure is expected, MATOC said.

