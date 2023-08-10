Truck hauling pesticides crashes on I-270 SB near Bethesda, stopping traffic

All I-270 southbound lanes were shut down near Bethesda on Thursday morning and at least two people were checked for injuries after a truck hauling pesticides overturned, officials said.
All lanes have reopened, the Maryland State Highway Administration said shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The truck overturned between the split and Democracy Boulevard (Exit 1) and leaked pesticides, Montgomery County fire officials said.
"Expect significant delays," the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS) said.
Delays stretched to Montgomery Avenue (MD-28) by about 8:30 a.m. Drivers were told to avoid the area if possible and listen to police directions if they were nearby.
Several vehicles were involved, and at least two people were evaluated for injuries, officials said.
All southbound lanes were closed as of 8:20 a.m., but some reopened.
