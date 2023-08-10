Truck hauling pesticides crashes on I-270 SB near Bethesda, stopping traffic

All I-270 southbound lanes were shut down near Bethesda on Thursday morning and at least two people were checked for injuries after a truck hauling pesticides overturned, officials said.

All lanes have reopened, the Maryland State Highway Administration said shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The truck overturned between the split and Democracy Boulevard (Exit 1) and leaked pesticides, Montgomery County fire officials said.

"Expect significant delays," the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS) said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Delays stretched to Montgomery Avenue (MD-28) by about 8:30 a.m. Drivers were told to avoid the area if possible and listen to police directions if they were nearby.

Fire department activity blocks 4 lanes of SB I-270 just prior to Exit 1/Democracy Blvd. Only the right lane gets by. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #MdTraffic pic.twitter.com/OYO64DkKuq — Montgomery Co OEMHS (@ReadyMontgomery) August 10, 2023

Several vehicles were involved, and at least two people were evaluated for injuries, officials said.

All southbound lanes were closed as of 8:20 a.m., but some reopened.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.