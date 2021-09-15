capital beltway

Truck Crash Blocks Capital Beltway Lanes in Prince George's County

By First 4 Traffic

Police lights
Shutterstock

A tractor-trailer crash blocked lanes on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County as the Wednesday morning commute heated up.

The truck crashed past Maryland Route 650 (Exit 28) near Adelphi, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two right lanes were blocked but three lanes were getting by the police investigation, MATOC said.

Information on how the crash occurred and whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Metro 14 hours ago

Safety Report Criticizes Metro Railcar Maintenance

I-270 Sep 13

Traffic Meter Signals on I-270 Southbound Ramps to Begin Soon

Stay with News4 and First4Traffic for more.

This article tagged under:

capital beltwayFirst4Traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us