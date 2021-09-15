Truck Crash Blocks Capital Beltway Lanes in Prince George's County

A tractor-trailer crash blocked lanes on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County as the Wednesday morning commute heated up.
The truck crashed past Maryland Route 650 (Exit 28) near Adelphi, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.
Two right lanes were blocked but three lanes were getting by the police investigation, MATOC said.
Information on how the crash occurred and whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.
Transportation
Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.
Stay with News4 and First4Traffic for more.