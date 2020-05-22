Truck Carrying Test Tubes Overturns on Beltway Near Connecticut Avenue

A truck carrying test tubes overturned Friday on the Inner Loop of the Beltway in Montgomery County, leaking fuel onto the road and trapping the driver.

The tractor-trailer crashed just past Connecticut Avenue on I-495 during a rainy Friday morning commute.

Several lanes were blocked as fuel leaked onto the road, authorities said. The truck was transporting test tubes and wasn't carrying anything hazardous, authorities say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded and pulled the driver out after about 40 minutes. The driver is being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

