Anne Arundel County

Traffic alert: Route 50 backed up in Maryland after fatal motorcycle crash

Delays are expected on Route 50 at Exit 28 to Bay Dale Drive

By Allison Hageman

File photo of a Maryland State Police cruiser
NBC Washington

A fatal motorcycle crash caused delays at westbound Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, as people returned from the Eastern Shore on Sunday.

The crash at Exit 28 towards Bay Dale Drive was reported at about 12:20 p.m. by the Maryland State Highway Administration. 

The Maryland State Police said they were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash. More details were not immediately released. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

One westbound left lane and one eastbound left lane are closed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates. 

This article tagged under:

Anne Arundel CountyMarylandMaryland State PoliceMaryland State Highway Administration
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us