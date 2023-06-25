Traffic alert: Route 50 backed up in Maryland after fatal motorcycle crash

A fatal motorcycle crash caused delays at westbound Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, as people returned from the Eastern Shore on Sunday.

The crash at Exit 28 towards Bay Dale Drive was reported at about 12:20 p.m. by the Maryland State Highway Administration.

UPDATE: US 50 at Exit 28 Bay Dale Drive; 2 left lanes closed westbound and 1 left lane closed eastbound. #MDTraffic sb https://t.co/PUIqDumreF — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 25, 2023

The Maryland State Police said they were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash. More details were not immediately released.

One westbound left lane and one eastbound left lane are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.