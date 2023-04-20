Tractor Trailer Fire Blocks Capital Beltway OL Lanes in Prince George's County

A tractor-trailer fire is blocking lanes on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495/95) in Prince George’s County early Thursday.

Two right lanes are closed after Route 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in the Upper Marlboro area. Traffic was squeezing by on the left lanes.

Smoke was seen billowing from the scene at 6:30 a.m., more than three hours after crews began trying to get control of the flames.

Expect delays to Suitland Parkway. It's a slow-go from Branch Avenue.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities didn't immediately release information on any potential injuries.

Stay with NBC Washington for updates. You can livestream all NBC4 newscasts here.