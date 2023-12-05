‘Tow trucks are waiting': Road safety improvement causing more crashes, SE DC residents say

A community in Southeast D.C. says a recent road project that was intended to improve traffic and safety, has made the situation more dangerous.

A new concrete pedestrian island that sits right in the middle of Southern Avenue near Owens Road was intended to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, according to the D.C. Department of Transportation.

But resident Nia Nash and her family have been more concerned with what they say are daily crashes happening there.

“It’s so bad that tow trucks are sitting and waiting for accidents to happen,” she said.

There were five crashes on Thanksgiving alone, Nash said.

Around the area there are road signs on the ground, headlights busted, fences toppled over, cars that have had airbags deployed, and other cars that have been wrecked and left sitting on the side of the road.

Nash said there are crashes every day, now, and sometimes the cars end up in her 70-year-old parents’ yard.

DDOT put in new traffic calming measures here like the concrete island as part of a larger project to improve travel conditions on Southern Avenue. But the island isn’t lit up.

DDOT recently put some yellow paint around the island, but just Monday night, there were two crashes there.

DDOT said it’s circling back with its community engagement team and will respond to the complaints.