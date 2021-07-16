INterstate 95

Stolen Car Crashes into Tanker Truck After Chase, Closes I-95 South for Hours: Police

The driver was seriously injured and lengthy delays were reported in I-95 south in Fairfax County

crash on i-95 south in Fairfax County

Police chased a stolen car until it crashed into a tanker truck and wall on Interstate 95 in Virginia and the driver is now fighting for their life, Virginia State Police said.

Southbound lanes on I-95 have reopened after the crash shut them down for hours, News4 partner WTOP reports.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Virginia State Police tried to stop a Nissan that had been reported stolen in Maryland about 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Metro 3 hours ago

Metro Red Line: 6 Weeks of Delays, Single Tracking to Begin Saturday

metrorail Jul 14

Metro to Resume Train Service Until Midnight

The Nissan didn’t stop, sped away west on I-495 and exited onto southbound I-95 as officers pursued, police said.

The driver careened into a tanker truck, hurtled across the road and crashed into a Jersey wall near Exit 166 in the Lorton area, police said.

The driver, a man, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in that part of Fairfax County and delays stretched for about a mile, transportation authorities said.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

INterstate 95Fairfax CountyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us