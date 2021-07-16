Stolen Car Crashes into Tanker Truck After Chase, Closes I-95 South for Hours: Police

Police chased a stolen car until it crashed into a tanker truck and wall on Interstate 95 in Virginia and the driver is now fighting for their life, Virginia State Police said.
Southbound lanes on I-95 have reopened after the crash shut them down for hours, News4 partner WTOP reports.
Virginia State Police tried to stop a Nissan that had been reported stolen in Maryland about 8 a.m. Friday, police said.
The Nissan didn’t stop, sped away west on I-495 and exited onto southbound I-95 as officers pursued, police said.
The driver careened into a tanker truck, hurtled across the road and crashed into a Jersey wall near Exit 166 in the Lorton area, police said.
The driver, a man, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in that part of Fairfax County and delays stretched for about a mile, transportation authorities said.
The crash is under investigation.