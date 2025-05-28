‘Speeds things up': Metro begins tap-to-pay system at station fare gates

Metrorail riders can now use credit or debit cards, smartphones and smartwatches to pay for their trip at the fare gate.

The new "Tap.Ride.Go." system began Wednesday at all Metro stations.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Riders can now forego the fare card machine and tap their credit or debit card directly at the gate. The gates also allow people to scan mobile payment systems, like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Metro said the new system will help tourists and less frequent riders who want to avoid getting SmarTrip cards or using the fare card machines.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I think it's great for the rider. Speeds things up," rider Jonathan Rewers told News4.

The change comes ahead of WorldPride, when up to 2 million people are expected to visit the District.

"I think this is another really big thing for Metro right?" Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said. "We're modernizing very quickly on a lot of things."

SmarTrip cards will still be available. Riders who receive fare discounts or SmartBenefits will still have to use their SmarTrip cards

Metro said there are a few things to keep in mind when using the new payment system:

Customers must use the same card to tap in and tap out of the system.

Each customer needs their own card. The same card cannot be used for multiple people on the same trip.

Take out one card to tap at the faregate. Do not tap a wallet with multiple cards or a physical wallet on the back of a phone with a virtual credit card because it might charge both cards.

Customers can visit the customer dashboard and enter a debit or credit card number to view transactions.

Free transfers from rail to bus will not be available until Tap. Ride. Go. launches on Metrobus fareboxes in the future.

Contactless payment will likely be coming to Metrobuses and parking facilities later this year.