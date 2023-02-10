‘Slow Down': Speed Cameras Go Live Near 8 Fairfax County Schools

Eight new speed cameras are going live Friday in Fairfax County school zones, and officials hope they’ll encourage drivers to slow down.

For the first 30 days, drivers caught speeding will get a warning. After the introductory period, drivers who get photographed speeding face a fine up to $100.

Civil penalties will escalate depending on how much a driver goes over the posted speed limit: $50 for 10-14 mph, $75 for 15-19 mph and $100 for 20 mph or more.

There are no points or insurance impacts if drivers get a citation, Fairfax County officials said.

Here are the speed camera locations, according to Fairfax officials:

Chesterbrook Elementary School: Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District)

Irving Middle School: Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District)

Key Middle School: Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District)

London Towne Elementary School: Stone Road near the school (Sully District)

Sleepy Hollow Elementary School: Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District)

South County Middle School: Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District)

Terraset Elementary School: Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District)

West Springfield High School: Rolling Road near the school (Springfield District)

Two more speed cameras are set to be placed near Oakton High School and a work zone at Route 28.

After the six-month pilot period, Fairfax County plans to add 80 more cameras in school and work zones in 2025 and 2025.

“This program, in coordination with the Police Department and Fairfax County Public Schools, is a critical tool to deter dangerous behavior and ultimately save lives. As you drive in our neighborhoods and school zones — the message is clear, please take a moment to slow down,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay said in a statement.

Fairfax County says that thousands of drivers were spotted going 10 mph or more over the speed limit near schools last year, but studies show that speed camera enforcement reduces the risk of injuries.