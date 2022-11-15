Silver Line's Phase 2 Opens Tuesday; Will Take Metro Passengers to Dulles for First Time

The long-awaited opening of Metro's Silver Line expansion is finally here. On Tuesday, commuters and travelers in the D.C. area will be able to take Metrorail into Loudoun County, Virginia — including a stop at Dulles International Airport.

The first Silver Line passenger train will leave Ashburn station at about 2 p.m. and head east to Downtown Largo, according to Metro.

The extension of the Silver Line adds another 11.4 miles of track west and northwest of Reston, extending to Dulles and ending in Ashburn. In all, Metro will debut six new stations: three in Fairfax County and three in Loudoun County.

The extension — also referred to as "Phase 2" of the Silver Line — comes after multiple delays but is opening just in time for Thanksgiving travel. The first stretch of the Silver Line, which included five stations, opened in 2014.

Earlier this fall, Metro released a new version of its rail map, showing the new additions.

Silver Line Expansion Was Long-Awaited

The opening of Phase 2 has been pushed back multiple times due to issues with concrete and cracks in buildings and other problems. Then Metro had to negotiate its way through yet another snag in planning. In September, Metro's board voted to give new General Manager Randy Clarke the authority to set an opening date — but at the time, Clarke warned it would be vital to get more of Metro's sidelined 7000-series railcars back on the tracks.

"It's just a simple math equation," Clarke said in September. "We need x amount of trains to deliver x amount of service, and now we are adding even more miles of track for new service — so we need to bring more trains back to the system."

Earlier this month, Metro announced it had gotten approval to bring more of those railcars back to the tracks, provided they perform rigorous safety inspections. That cleared the way for Clarke to set the long-awaited opening date for the Silver Line extension, and Metro announced an opening date of Nov. 15.

Where Are the New Silver Line Metro Stations?

The Silver Line extension will run west and northwest from Fairfax County into Loudoun County, Virginia.

It will brand off from the previous end-of-the-line station, Wiehle-Reston East, and will travel through Reston and Herndon to Dulles International Airport and beyond, ending at Route 772 in Ashburn, in eastern Loudoun County.

The new stations are:

Four of the new stations — Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn — have commuter parking, Kiss & Ride drop-off locations, bike racks and bike lockers. In addition, Innovation Center and Herndon have secure bike storage rooms, repair stations and bottle-filling stations.

Reston Town Center Station does not have commuter parking available. It does have bike racks and bike lockers, and Capital Bikeshare stations are planned for the future.

Dulles International Airport will not have commuter parking, but short- and long-term parking are available around the airport. However, no bike parking will be available on-site.

How Much Will It Cost to Ride Metro to Dulles Airport?

Well, it depends on what time you're traveling, and the distance you're covering. Fares cost more during peak times and if you have farther to travel.

Overall, Metrorail fares range from as low as $2 to as much as $6. During peak hours (5 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.), fares range from $2.25 to $6. During off-peak hours, they're $2 to $3.85. On weekends and weekdays after 9:30 p.m., Metro charges a flat fee of $2 for a one-way trip.

You can use Metro's Trip Planner to calculate your fare cost.