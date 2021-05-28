Road Closures, Parking Restrictions in DC for Rolling to Remember

Rolling to Remember, the First Amendment motorcycle ride, will roll into the District over Memorial Day weekend.

The rally will happen Sunday and because of the large number of people expected to attend, there will be many road closures to contend with.

Those closures will kick off Sunday morning.

Here's the full list from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 30, from about midnight to 5 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 30,

from approximately 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the assembly area:

Eastbound Independence Avenue from 19th Street, SE to entrance to RFK Lot 8

East Capitol Street from 19th Street, SE to 22nd Street, SE

22nd Street from C Street, SE to Independence Avenue, SE

Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle, SE to 11th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, May 30, from approximately

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound I-395 (all traffic must continue south toward Virginia)

Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue, SW from 23rd Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

The 9th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Tunnel

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW (north on 14th Street - lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive, SW - all traffic will be sent out Interstate 66 split

Maine Avenue from 7th Street to 14th Street, SW (Local traffic only)

11th Street, SE from Pennsylvania Avenue, SE to M Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 30, from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the demonstration route: