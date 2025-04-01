National Cherry Blossom Festival

Road closures for Petalpalooza will be in place Saturday

See road closures for Saturday, April 5, 2025 for a National Cherry Blossom Festival event

By Carissa DiMargo, NBC Washington managing editor

File photo / Petalpalooza
Getty Images / Jason Dixson Photography

Several roads in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Southeast D.C. will be closed Saturday for Petalpalooza, a National Cherry Blossom Festival event.

Police say the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

  • 3rd Street SE — between Tingey and Water streets SE
  • 4th Street SE — between Tingey and Water streets SE
  • 4th Street SE — between M Street and Tingey streets SE (southbound only)
  • Water Street SE — between 3rd and Tingey streets SE

Street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Drivers also should expect parking restrictions in those areas and follow to posted "Emergency No Parking" signs, police said. Any vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed, they said.

Things to Do DC Mar 31

List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, March 31 to April 6

Cherry Blossoms Mar 4

Cherry Blossom Festival key dates: 13 top events

Drivers could hit delays around the festival and may want to consider alternate routes.

Planners of Petalpalooza suggest using the Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard Metro station and using the Department of Transportation exit.

This article tagged under:

National Cherry Blossom FestivalTransportation
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us