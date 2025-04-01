Road closures for Petalpalooza will be in place Saturday

Several roads in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Southeast D.C. will be closed Saturday for Petalpalooza, a National Cherry Blossom Festival event.

Police say the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

3rd Street SE — between Tingey and Water streets SE

4th Street SE — between Tingey and Water streets SE

4th Street SE — between M Street and Tingey streets SE (southbound only)

Water Street SE — between 3rd and Tingey streets SE

Street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said.

Drivers also should expect parking restrictions in those areas and follow to posted "Emergency No Parking" signs, police said. Any vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed, they said.

Drivers could hit delays around the festival and may want to consider alternate routes.

Planners of Petalpalooza suggest using the Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard Metro station and using the Department of Transportation exit.