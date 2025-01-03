Washington DC

Right turns on red now banned at all DC intersections, but enforcement varies

The law also requires D.C.’s Department of Transportation to install signs at all red light intersections, but the agency says funding challenges will prevent that.

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

D.C.'s ban on right turns on all red signals took effect with the new year, but that rule won’t be actively enforced at every intersection.

The law, which first passed in late 2022 without Mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature, also requires the D.C. Department of Transportation to install “no turn on red” signs at all red light intersections, but DDOT says funding challenges will prevent that from happening.

Aside from funding challenges, there’s also been push back from some in Congress about banning right turns on red, a move some see as "anti-car."

"Whatever they can do to protect the pedestrians and whatever -- do it!,” said Dorris, a pedestrian.

Dorris is thrilled that any extra bit of safety will come to the streets.

DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum told News4 in a recent interview that her big challenge for road safety is a culture change with drivers to become better drivers.

”The hardest one for us -- and for every other city that’s dealing with this -- is really on the behavior change,” Kershbaum said.

Drivers who violate the no right turn on red ban at intersections where there is clear signage could face a $100 fine.

