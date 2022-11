The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operation in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three year.

A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.

D.C. is no longer partnered with the shared moped company after launching a pilot program back in 2019. The mopeds are still operating in New York and San Francisco.