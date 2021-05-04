Residents Complain of Dangerous Northwest Intersection; DDOT Responds

Residents at the intersection of New Jersey and O streets in Northwest D.C. say they’re living in fear because of unsafe drivers.
As resident Joe Khawly attempts to describe the issues Tuesday, a car whizzes past.
“Look at that. Look at that,” Khawly says as he turns in disbelief. “How is this safe? How can you cross by when there is a car like that, driving crazy like this?”
The intersection of New Jersey and O streets is located right by Dunbar High School in Truxton Circle. Residents like Khawly have expressed a lot of frustration because of racing cars, impatient drivers and what feels at times like a recipe for disaster.
“Every day there is an accident,” Khawly said.
Just the other day, a parked car was hit by a racing car and thrown into a neighbor’s fence and yard.
“Can you imagine that? You are in your living room. You think that it’s the safest place on earth,” Khawly said. “But no, because the other day a car crashed into a fence of our neighbors.”
Louis Rosa is a resident who has lived in the area for about eight years. He and others said they’ve asked the city for changes for a long time.
“All of the lights seem to turn green at the same time,” Rosa said. “It provides a perfect quarter-mile speedway for anyone who wants to floor it to do so.”
One of the issues with the intersection is sight lines, as a lot of cars come in from all directions. As News4’s transportation reporter Adam Tuss attempts to walk in a marked crosswalk, he notes that cars don’t appear to want to stop as they come off the Third Street tunnel.
A speed camera was put in place at the intersection last year, but residents say it really hasn’t had much of an impact.
The District Department of Transportation said they will be accelerating a plan to slow down drivers with things like signs that show drivers’ speed, narrower lanes and a better marked intersection.
Those safety changes are expected to start as early as next week.
Neighbors say something needs to be done immediately, or else it’s just a matter of time before someone gets badly hurt.